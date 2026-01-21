Congress Challenges BJP's Electoral Maneuvers in Assam

The Congress party launched a fierce attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a workers' meeting in Den Gaon, Assam, accusing it of undermining democratic processes by manipulating voter rolls. This move marks the start of Congress's election campaign in Karbi Anglong district.

Addressing the large crowd, Congress leaders like Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel criticized BJP's governance under Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gogoi alleged that Sarma governs through fear, aiming to replace local voters with BJP supporters from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The leaders, including Debabrata Saikia, urged the people of Assam to protect their land, identity, and culture from what they describe as corporate encroachment facilitated by the current government, accused of corruption. The mood suggested a strong desire for political change in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)