Court Blocks Trump's Bid to Control Labor Boards

A federal appeals court has intervened to prevent President Donald Trump from removing Democratic members from two key federal labor boards, complicating his administration's attempts to bring these independent entities under presidential control.

In a 7-4 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reversed an earlier ruling that had favored Trump's position, thereby upholding laws that protect board members from presidential dismissal barring neglect or malfeasance.

The ongoing legal battle is poised for a Supreme Court showdown, potentially impacting the independent operations of federal agencies such as the Federal Reserve and FTC. Legal experts and federal workers are closely scrutinizing these developments, given their implications for executive agency governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)