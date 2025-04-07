Trump's Tariff Tactics: Escalation or Negotiation?

President Donald Trump has issued a threat to further intensify the trade war with China, proposing a steep increase in tariffs that could unsettle already jittery global markets.

The president declared plans for an additional 50% duty on Chinese imports if China fails to withdraw its own set of tariffs. This announcement, made via social media, disrupted markets worldwide and added another layer of uncertainty to the global economic outlook.

Despite fears of a recession, Trump's administration considers the tariffs a means to reverse trade liberalization. Meanwhile, global reactions vary, with EU leaders advocating for negotiations and investors watching closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)