Left Menu

Tariffs Sparking Economic Uncertainty: Canadian Economy at Risk

Rising U.S. recession odds due to President Trump's tariffs could severely impact Canada's economy, stated Prime Minister Mark Carney. In a news conference, Carney expressed confidence in discussions with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne amidst market disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:42 IST
Tariffs Sparking Economic Uncertainty: Canadian Economy at Risk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney warned on Monday that the likelihood of a recession in the United States has increased substantially due to President Donald Trump's tariff policies, which could have a detrimental effect on the Canadian economy.

During a televised news conference, Carney revealed that he had engaged in discussions with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne about ongoing market turbulence.

Despite the economic challenges, Carney expressed confidence in Macklem and Champagne to navigate through the uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025