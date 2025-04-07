Tariffs Sparking Economic Uncertainty: Canadian Economy at Risk
Rising U.S. recession odds due to President Trump's tariffs could severely impact Canada's economy, stated Prime Minister Mark Carney. In a news conference, Carney expressed confidence in discussions with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne amidst market disruptions.
Prime Minister Mark Carney warned on Monday that the likelihood of a recession in the United States has increased substantially due to President Donald Trump's tariff policies, which could have a detrimental effect on the Canadian economy.
During a televised news conference, Carney revealed that he had engaged in discussions with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne about ongoing market turbulence.
Despite the economic challenges, Carney expressed confidence in Macklem and Champagne to navigate through the uncertainties.
