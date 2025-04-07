Tariffs Sparking Economic Uncertainty: Canadian Economy at Risk

Prime Minister Mark Carney warned on Monday that the likelihood of a recession in the United States has increased substantially due to President Donald Trump's tariff policies, which could have a detrimental effect on the Canadian economy.

During a televised news conference, Carney revealed that he had engaged in discussions with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne about ongoing market turbulence.

Despite the economic challenges, Carney expressed confidence in Macklem and Champagne to navigate through the uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)