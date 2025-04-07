Mexico Seeks Tariff-Free Peace with U.S.

In a bid to maintain peaceful trade relations, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum indicated her administration's preference to avoid imposing tariffs on the United States, despite the challenges posed by President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Sheinbaum foresees ongoing trade talks, with Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard scheduled to engage U.S. officials in forthcoming meetings. These efforts follow the existing U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automotive products, which Sheinbaum labels as unjustified because of the trade balance within the sector. Nevertheless, the Mexican government remains open to negotiation, emphasizing dialogue over escalation.

Amid this uncertain trade climate, Sheinbaum remained hopeful that reciprocal tariffs wouldn't be necessary, despite volatility in financial markets. The peso and Mexico's main stock index both experienced declines, reflecting global instability tied to tensions between the U.S. and China.

