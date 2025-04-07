Left Menu

Mexico Seeks Tariff-Free Peace with U.S.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed hopes to avoid imposing tariffs on the U.S. despite existing American tariffs on Mexican exports. Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard will continue discussions in Washington. Mexico criticizes U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium as unjustified. Mexican markets fell amid global tariff tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:07 IST
Mexico Seeks Tariff-Free Peace with U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to maintain peaceful trade relations, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum indicated her administration's preference to avoid imposing tariffs on the United States, despite the challenges posed by President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Sheinbaum foresees ongoing trade talks, with Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard scheduled to engage U.S. officials in forthcoming meetings. These efforts follow the existing U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automotive products, which Sheinbaum labels as unjustified because of the trade balance within the sector. Nevertheless, the Mexican government remains open to negotiation, emphasizing dialogue over escalation.

Amid this uncertain trade climate, Sheinbaum remained hopeful that reciprocal tariffs wouldn't be necessary, despite volatility in financial markets. The peso and Mexico's main stock index both experienced declines, reflecting global instability tied to tensions between the U.S. and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025