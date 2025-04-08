Trade War Turbulence: CEOs Warn of Economic Fallout
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cautioned against the long-term repercussions of trade wars, amidst ongoing discussions with U.S. officials. CEOs from major banks highlighted potential economic downturn from tariffs, raising recession risks. Dimon's annual letter stressed the urgency of addressing these issues to avoid damaging economic implications.
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has issued a stark warning about the potential long-lasting effects of ongoing trade wars, as CEOs of U.S. banks, including Dimon, engaged with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick regarding the administration's comprehensive tariffs.
Dimon's apprehensions come in the wake of a significant stock market downturn following President Trump's tariff announcements. Dimon emphasized that while it is still unclear if these tariffs will lead to a recession, they will undoubtedly hinder economic growth.
Industry leaders such as Larry Fink, Bill Ackman, and Boaz Weinstein echoed Dimon's concerns, highlighting the likelihood of damaging economic outcomes. With JPMorgan economists elevating global recession risks, Dimon's call for swift resolution is imperative to prevent further economic fallout.
(With inputs from agencies.)
