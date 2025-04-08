Hong Kong's Strategic Pivot Amid Global Trade Uncertainties

Hong Kong's leader, John Lee, has called for the city to capitalize on opportunities as nations worldwide navigate the complexities of a global trade war, which poses a significant threat to established supply chains. Speaking on Tuesday, Lee identified the urgency of maintaining Hong Kong's economic dynamism in light of these challenges.

During his weekly press briefing, Lee stressed that enhancing business connections with mainland China remains a priority. In tandem, he underscored the importance of seeking and securing investment opportunities in other regions, signaling an adaptive strategy to strengthen Hong Kong's economic position.

By diversifying economic partnerships, Hong Kong aims to safeguard its economic interests amid the evolving global trade landscape. Lee's comments underscore a proactive approach to mitigating risks associated with potential disruptions to the region's supply chain network.

(With inputs from agencies.)