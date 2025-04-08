South Korea Gears Up for Snap Presidential Election Amid Political Turmoil

South Korea is set to hold a snap presidential election on June 3, as announced by the country's acting leader, Han Duck-soo. This development comes in the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal from office by the Constitutional Court over his controversial imposition of martial law last December.

The upcoming election is expected to reflect the deep political polarization currently gripping the country, with a major showdown anticipated between the conservative People Power Party and the liberal Democratic Party. Key attention will be on whether the conservatives can unify and present a formidable candidate to challenge the expected Democratic contender, Lee Jae-myung.

The election poses a significant challenge for the beleaguered People Power Party, which is striving to regain public trust and overcome the internal division caused by Yoon's missteps. The party's ability to rally a strong candidate could be crucial in their effort to retain power amidst this turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)