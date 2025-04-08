Left Menu

Inquiry Launched into Traffic Delays for JEE Students

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered an investigation into claims that his convoy's traffic restrictions caused delays for students heading to a JEE exam center. The Vishakapatnam Police are tasked to examine traffic conditions and ensure no student is affected by VIP movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has initiated an inquiry following allegations that traffic restrictions for his convoy led to delays for students on their way to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) center. The reported incident has raised concerns among parents regarding potential disruptions for exam takers.

Kalyan has directed the Vishakapatnam Police to assess the duration of the traffic halt, the condition of roads near exam centers, and the management of service road traffic flow. In a late Monday press release, Kalyan emphasized that administrative movements should not impede students' future prospects.

Authorities have been urged to investigate whether students were affected and if alternative traffic routes were effectively managed. The city police have denied any connection to the convoy, asserting it passed after students were due to arrive at the center. Meanwhile, the Deputy CM reiterated his commitment to public convenience, underscoring that government policy restricts traffic disruptions during VIP movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

