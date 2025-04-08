Trump's Coal Revival: Fueling Data Center Expansion
President Trump is pushing to expand coal mining to support data center growth. An executive order will outline government actions to rejuvenate the coal industry, according to a senior White House official, as reported by Bloomberg News.
President Donald Trump is making moves to expand coal mining operations across the United States. The initiative is aimed at powering the growth of data centers, which are crucial for the digital economy.
The new executive order, expected to be signed on Tuesday, includes various measures by the U.S. government to jumpstart the waning coal industry. This aligns with recent efforts to boost domestic energy production.
Citing a senior White House official, Bloomberg News reports that the steps are part of a broader strategy to restore the coal sector as a backbone of American energy infrastructure, aligning economic goals with energy policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- coal
- data centers
- mining
- executive order
- economy
- energy
- White House
- Bloomberg News
- industry
ALSO READ
BJP Pushes for 'One Nation, One Election' to Boost Economy and Development
Sri Lanka's Energy Standoff: Wickremesinghe's Critique on Adani Project Stall
Integrating Smart Grids with Renewables for a Resilient Energy System in Bangladesh
Markets on Edge: Trump, Tariffs, and the Global Economy
Sri Lanka's Missed Opportunity: The Adani Renewable Energy Standoff