Wave of Separatist Disassociation Strengthens India's Unity

Several political organizations in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party and others, have parted ways with the Hurriyat Conference. This move, announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is seen as a sign of growing trust in India's Constitution and strengthens a unified Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:32 IST
In a significant political development, three major political entities in Jammu and Kashmir - the Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front - have distanced themselves from the separatist movement by disassociating from the Hurriyat Conference. Union Home Minister Amit Shah made this announcement during his visit to the region, highlighting it as a testament to the increasing trust in India's Constitution.

This decision is part of a larger trend, with eleven such organizations having already renounced separatism. Shah emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a united and powerful Bharat is further reinforced with the support these decisions illustrate.

Last month, several factions within the Hurriyat Conference, including groups led by Shahid Saleem, Shafi Reshi, and Mohd Sharief Sartaj, had similarly declared their separation. As more constituents follow suit, the move underscores a significant shift in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

