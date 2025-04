Kshatriya Outcry: Protest Against MP's Controversial Remark

Tensions flared on Tuesday as numerous Kshatriya organizations, notably Karni Sena and Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, voiced their protest against Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman, who labeled the revered Rajput king Rana Sanga as a traitor.

A total of 36 groups congregated at the 1090 crossing, demanding Suman's apology, while law enforcement fortified the area with barricades to control the surge towards the Gandhi statue in Hazratganj.

Demonstrators, with placards declaring "Rana Sanga ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan," clashed with police barricades, intensifying the situation with slogans against Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. A tight clamp on traffic ensued but was resolved in hours, as agitators were relocated to Eco Garden.

(With inputs from agencies.)