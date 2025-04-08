RPP Leads Rally for Monarchy's Return and Hindu State Restoration

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) organized a major rally on Tuesday, demanding the restoration of Nepal's monarchy and its status as a Hindu state. The demonstration drew thousands of participants, including party leaders and monarchy supporters, who gathered on the outskirts of Kathmandu at Balkhu.

To ensure safety, the government strengthened security measures by deploying over 2,000 police personnel, hoping to prevent any disturbances. The rally featured powerful slogans such as 'Let's change the system to change the situation', 'Let's reinstate the institution of monarchy to save the country', and 'Reinstate Nepal as a Hindu state'.

Prominent RPP leaders, including chairman Rajendra Lingden, Pashupati Shumsher Rana, and Prakash Chandra Lohani, addressed the crowd, demanding the release of party leaders detained during previous pro-monarchy protests on March 28. The violent clashes last month resulted in two deaths, including a photojournalist, and injured over 110 people.

