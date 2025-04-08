Left Menu

ANC and DA Tensions Rise Amidst Budget Disagreements

The African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa plans further discussions with its coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance (DA), following the DA's opposition to the budget. ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula expressed concern over the DA's actions, while reaffirming commitment to the coalition government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:29 IST
ANC and DA Tensions Rise Amidst Budget Disagreements

The African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa is seeking further dialogue with its coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance (DA), after experiencing friction over a recent budget vote. The DA lawmakers opposed the budget, causing significant concern within the ANC ranks.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula voiced his frustrations in a press conference, accusing the DA of acting as an opposition force trying to divide the government and confuse the public. Despite these tensions, Mbalula reaffirmed the ANC's commitment to the coalition, known locally as the Government of National Unity.

The ANC had to rely on support from a smaller party outside the coalition to get the budget's fiscal framework passed. Meanwhile, DA officials met to reassess their coalition stance, although no definitive decision emerged from their discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025