ANC and DA Tensions Rise Amidst Budget Disagreements

The African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa is seeking further dialogue with its coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance (DA), after experiencing friction over a recent budget vote. The DA lawmakers opposed the budget, causing significant concern within the ANC ranks.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula voiced his frustrations in a press conference, accusing the DA of acting as an opposition force trying to divide the government and confuse the public. Despite these tensions, Mbalula reaffirmed the ANC's commitment to the coalition, known locally as the Government of National Unity.

The ANC had to rely on support from a smaller party outside the coalition to get the budget's fiscal framework passed. Meanwhile, DA officials met to reassess their coalition stance, although no definitive decision emerged from their discussions.

