EU Gears Up for Response to U.S. Tariffs

The EU Commission will unveil a preliminary plan to counter US import tariffs announced by President Trump. The roadmap will first be shared with member states and industries for consultation before final measures are proposed for a vote, according to spokesperson Olof Gill in Brussels.

  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union Commission is preparing to roll out a preliminary plan early next week in response to the import tariffs declared by U.S. President Donald Trump. A spokesperson revealed this development to reporters on Tuesday.

According to Olof Gill, the spokesperson, the commission's roadmap will undergo consultations with member states and industry stakeholders before they proceed with proposing definitive measures for a collective vote.

This strategic move signals the EU's commitment to addressing the economic challenges presented by the new U.S. import tariffs and showcases a transparent approach in decision-making, ensuring input from various sectors before finalizing their counteractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

