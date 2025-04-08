Trump's Great Call on Tariffs and Energy with South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had a productive conversation with acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo, focusing on tariffs, shipbuilding, and potential energy agreements.

In a social media update, Trump expressed optimism about a significant arrangement for both the United States and South Korea, noting that a South Korean delegation was en route to the U.S. to further negotiations.

Additionally, the discussion touched upon financial considerations for U.S. military protection in South Korea.

