Trump's Great Call on Tariffs and Energy with South Korea

In a discussion with acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo, U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted positive talks regarding tariffs, shipbuilding, and energy deals. Trump emphasized a promising development for both nations, and mentioned forthcoming discussions about U.S. military protection payments.

Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had a productive conversation with acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo, focusing on tariffs, shipbuilding, and potential energy agreements.

In a social media update, Trump expressed optimism about a significant arrangement for both the United States and South Korea, noting that a South Korean delegation was en route to the U.S. to further negotiations.

Additionally, the discussion touched upon financial considerations for U.S. military protection in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

