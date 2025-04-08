Left Menu

Shiromani Akali Dal Sets to Elect New Leader Amid Rising Tensions

The Shiromani Akali Dal plans to elect a new president in Amritsar on April 12. The election follows Sukhbir Singh Badal's resignation amid past controversies. The party aims to address growing law and order concerns in Punjab and opposes government interference in religious boards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:31 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced plans to elect its new president during a general delegate session in Amritsar on April 12, following Sukhbir Singh Badal's resignation last year after being declared guilty of religious misconduct.

The party will also host a political conference on Baisakhi at Talwandi Sabo and has launched a new membership drive.

The SAD expressed grave concerns over the escalation of violence in Punjab, calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and condemned government interference in the Waqf Boards, warning it could heighten national polarization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

