Left Menu

Wafq Law Chaos in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: BJP Demands Accountability

In the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, protests erupted over the Waqf law as two BJP members staged a sit-in against the disruption of House proceedings. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the session amid chaos. BJP members accused the National Conference of deliberately causing disruptions to stall significant discussions and decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:21 IST
Wafq Law Chaos in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: BJP Demands Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos ensued in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as protests erupted over the Waqf law, leading to BJP members accusing opposition parties of stalling proceedings. Two BJP lawmakers, Rajiv Jasrotia and Pawan Gupta, staged a sit-in demarcating their frustration.

The disruptions prompted Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to adjourn proceedings multiple times. Heated discussions revolved around the alleged mishandling of refugee issues from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as well as dissatisfaction over unanswered queries.

The BJP representatives voiced concerns over the perceived negligence by the government and accused the National Conference of using the Waqf law to overshadow pressing matters, calling for stricter actions to maintain order in the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025