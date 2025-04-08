Wafq Law Chaos in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: BJP Demands Accountability

Chaos ensued in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as protests erupted over the Waqf law, leading to BJP members accusing opposition parties of stalling proceedings. Two BJP lawmakers, Rajiv Jasrotia and Pawan Gupta, staged a sit-in demarcating their frustration.

The disruptions prompted Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to adjourn proceedings multiple times. Heated discussions revolved around the alleged mishandling of refugee issues from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as well as dissatisfaction over unanswered queries.

The BJP representatives voiced concerns over the perceived negligence by the government and accused the National Conference of using the Waqf law to overshadow pressing matters, calling for stricter actions to maintain order in the Assembly.

