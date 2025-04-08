Global Rush to Negotiate: Trump's Tariff Policy Sparks Global Dialogue

Nearly 70 countries have approached the White House, seeking to open negotiations aimed at reducing the impact of President Donald Trump's tariff policy, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Tuesday.

According to Leavitt, any deals struck will focus on benefiting American workers while addressing chronic trade deficits. President Trump has directed his team to craft 'tailor-made deals' for each nation that engages in talks.

This surge of interest highlights the global concern over the tariffs and the potential economic repercussions they might entail on international trade dynamics.

