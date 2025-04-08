Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: Will China Make a Move?

President Donald Trump believes that China must engage in negotiations with the U.S. regarding looming tariffs. According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, China is eager for a deal but uncertain about the process. Trump remains poised to prioritize American interests in any agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:15 IST
Trump's Tariff Tango: Will China Make a Move?
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is adamant that China must seek a deal with the United States to address the additional tariffs scheduled for implementation on Wednesday, as stated by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a briefing.

Leavitt remarked that China desires a deal but is currently unsure of how to proceed. She emphasized that Trump will be 'incredibly gracious' if approached by China, but his primary focus remains on benefiting the American people.

This development comes amid escalating trade tensions between two of the world's largest economies. The impending tariffs mark the latest chapter in the ongoing economic negotiations, highlighting the strategic importance of reaching a mutual agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025