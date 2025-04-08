Trump's Tariff Tango: Will China Make a Move?
President Donald Trump believes that China must engage in negotiations with the U.S. regarding looming tariffs. According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, China is eager for a deal but uncertain about the process. Trump remains poised to prioritize American interests in any agreement.
President Donald Trump is adamant that China must seek a deal with the United States to address the additional tariffs scheduled for implementation on Wednesday, as stated by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a briefing.
Leavitt remarked that China desires a deal but is currently unsure of how to proceed. She emphasized that Trump will be 'incredibly gracious' if approached by China, but his primary focus remains on benefiting the American people.
This development comes amid escalating trade tensions between two of the world's largest economies. The impending tariffs mark the latest chapter in the ongoing economic negotiations, highlighting the strategic importance of reaching a mutual agreement.
