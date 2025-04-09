Judge Orders White House to Lift Press Restrictions

A U.S. judge has mandated the Trump White House lift access restrictions on the Associated Press imposed due to the agency's coverage choices regarding the Gulf of Mexico.

Judge Trevor McFadden's order compels the White House to grant AP journalists access to the Oval Office, Air Force One, and events, while the associated lawsuit progresses. The AP had sued senior Trump aides, claming the restrictions aimed to pressure the press into conforming to preferred language.

The lawsuit argues these restrictions infringe on constitutional rights to free speech and due process, as the AP couldn't contest the ban. Meanwhile, Trump administration lawyers contend that the AP lacks entitlement to what they describe as 'special access' to the president.

