Judge Orders White House to Lift Press Restrictions

A U.S. judge directed President Trump's White House to remove access restrictions on the Associated Press. This decision allows AP journalists to continue reporting from key White House locations. The AP had sued over these restrictions, arguing they violated constitutional protections for free speech and due process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 02:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge has mandated the Trump White House lift access restrictions on the Associated Press imposed due to the agency's coverage choices regarding the Gulf of Mexico.

Judge Trevor McFadden's order compels the White House to grant AP journalists access to the Oval Office, Air Force One, and events, while the associated lawsuit progresses. The AP had sued senior Trump aides, claming the restrictions aimed to pressure the press into conforming to preferred language.

The lawsuit argues these restrictions infringe on constitutional rights to free speech and due process, as the AP couldn't contest the ban. Meanwhile, Trump administration lawyers contend that the AP lacks entitlement to what they describe as 'special access' to the president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

