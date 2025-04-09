Venezuela's Economic Emergency: Maduro's New Decree
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced an economic emergency decree, awaiting national assembly approval. The aim is to maintain Venezuela's economic equilibrium amidst challenges like tariffs and license cancellations.
In a significant move, President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela has signed an economic emergency decree, waiting for authorization from the national assembly.
The announcement was made during a televised address where Maduro emphasized the decree's necessity in safeguarding the nation's economic stability.
This action comes as a response to pressures such as tariffs and the withdrawal of licenses, requiring immediate attention to ensure Venezuela's economic health.
