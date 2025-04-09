Germany's Political Unification Amid Economic Turbulence

Germany's conservative and center-left parties are closing in on a coalition deal, anticipated by midday Wednesday. Insiders reveal that discussions led by conservative Friedrich Merz and Social Democrat leader Lars Klingbeil seek to resolve remaining issues.

A press conference is planned post-agreement, prompted by the financial instability and trade war hurdles fueled by U.S. President Trump's tariffs, threatening global economic stability.

SPD Finance Minister Joerg Kukies emphasized the recession threat, urging governmental readiness. The coalition backs EU-U.S. free trade and increased defense, reacting to a volatile Russia and economic pressures.

