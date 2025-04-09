Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Vows to Uphold Unity Against Divide and Rule Tactics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured the minority community members of protection against divide and rule tactics, referencing recent dissatisfaction over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Addressing a Jain community event in Kolkata, she emphasized unity and her commitment to safeguarding minority interests and properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:30 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured minority communities that she will resist any attempts to enforce divide and rule strategies in the state. Speaking to the Jain community in Kolkata, she acknowledged the discontent of Muslims concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act and pledged to protect all minority groups.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress leader, urged citizens to ignore provocations leading to political unrest. Referring to recent Waqf Bill-related violence in Murshidabad, she noted the significant minority population in Bengal and expressed concern over the timing of the Bill's passage.

The Chief Minister further emphasized the historical unity of the region, vowing to provide support to all communities regardless of religion. Banerjee reiterated her presence and dedication to fostering harmony across diverse cultural and religious landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

