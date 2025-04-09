Left Menu

Escalating Trade Tensions: China Opposes U.S. Tariffs

China has expressed grave concern at the United States' new tariffs, asserting they threaten global trade stability. As retaliatory tariffs take effect, China plans countermeasures and accuses the U.S. of violating WTO rules. The situation raises fears of recession and market instability.

Updated: 09-04-2025 17:12 IST
China has issued a stern warning to the World Trade Organization about the potential threats posed by the United States' newly implemented reciprocal tariffs. Beijing argues that these measures could destabilize global trade and has voiced strong opposition to the U.S. actions.

The escalation follows the U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose substantial tariffs on various nations, including a significant 104% duty on Chinese goods. In response, China is set to increase its tariffs on U.S. goods from 34% to 84%.

Amid these tensions, China accuses the United States of violating WTO rules and warns that reciprocal tariffs could backfire, hurting the U.S. economy itself. The global trading system stands at risk, as apprehensions about a potential recession grow.

