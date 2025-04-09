Market Jitters: Wall Street Reacts to China's Retaliatory Tariffs
Wall Street opened with mixed results as China imposed additional tariffs on U.S. goods in retaliation to President Trump's tariffs. The Dow Jones fell over 257 points, while the S&P 500 decreased by 17.5 points. In contrast, the Nasdaq experienced a slight increase of 27.5 points.
Wall Street's major indexes showed mixed reactions at the opening bell on Wednesday after China escalated its trade war with the U.S. by announcing more tariffs on American goods. This move was in direct retaliation to President Donald Trump's tariffs, which had taken effect earlier in the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a significant drop of 257.7 points, or 0.68%, starting at 37,387.91. Similarly, the S&P 500 opened with a loss of 17.5 points, or 0.35%, landing at 4,965.28.
Conversely, the Nasdaq Composite Index bucked the downward trend, rising by 27.5 points, or 0.18%, to start the day at 15,295.441. This divergence highlights the mixed investor sentiment in response to the unfolding trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
