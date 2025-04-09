Rats Invade Birmingham Amidst Ongoing Refuse Collection Strike

An escalating refuse collection strike in Birmingham, UK's second-largest city, has sparked fears of a public health crisis.

The clash between Birmingham City Council and the Unite union over pay and job conditions has resulted in mountains of waste piling up citywide.

Residents and officials express concern as rats feast on the unattended rubbish.

The protracted dispute, involving political and financial complexities, calls for urgent resolution to alleviate the city's growing distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)