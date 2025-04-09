Omar Abdullah Advocates for Free Trade Amid Global Shifts

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced concerns over protectionist economic policies, deeming them unbeneficial, and stressed the necessity for free trade among nations.

He specifically criticized the United States' reciprocal tariffs, observing a notable shift in roles between China and America regarding global trade practices.

Abdullah remarked on the historical irony of the U.S., a champion of free trade, now instituting restrictive measures. He advocated for improved relations with China, conditional on territorial recognition.

