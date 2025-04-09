Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Advocates for Free Trade Amid Global Shifts

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes the importance of free trade, criticizing protectionist policies like the U.S. tariffs. He notes an unusual shift with China supporting free trade, urging better relations with neighboring countries, including China, while addressing territorial disputes.

  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced concerns over protectionist economic policies, deeming them unbeneficial, and stressed the necessity for free trade among nations.

He specifically criticized the United States' reciprocal tariffs, observing a notable shift in roles between China and America regarding global trade practices.

Abdullah remarked on the historical irony of the U.S., a champion of free trade, now instituting restrictive measures. He advocated for improved relations with China, conditional on territorial recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

