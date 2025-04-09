Left Menu

JD(S) Rallies Against Price Hike in Karnataka

JD(S) plans a large protest on April 12 against the Congress government in Karnataka, led by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, at Freedom Park, highlighting alleged price hikes and corruption. JD(S) Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy launched a website for public participation, emphasizing growing state-wide concerns.

JD(S) Rallies Against Price Hike in Karnataka
  • India

The JD(S) is set to stage a significant protest on April 12, targeting the Congress administration in Karnataka over increased prices and alleged corruption. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy will lead the demonstration at Freedom Park, rallying under the banner 'Sakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara' (Enough is Enough Congress Government).

The party's youth president, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, has unveiled a website, www.saakappasaaku.com, aiming to spotlight what they term as the Congress government's 'misdeeds.' The site encourages registration not just from JD(S) members but any resident of the state willing to join the protests.

Nikhil claims that the Congress-led government's incessant price hikes of essential goods over the past two years have burdened the public. He insists that citizens across Karnataka are increasingly discussing the government's decisions, which have left many in distress.

