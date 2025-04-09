US-China Tensions Surge Over Panama Canal Influence

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth has turned the spotlight once again on China's increasing presence in the western hemisphere, particularly concerning the Panama Canal. Speaking at a regional security conference, he emphasized the growing influence of China-based companies on critical infrastructure in strategic sectors.

Hegseth warned of China's military advantage and economic maneuvers, urging regional governments to collaborate to counteract these threats alongside issues like transnational drug cartels and mass immigration. His comments came after discussions with Panama's President José Raúl Mulino, where they agreed to enhance security coordination.

The tensions escalate as the US alleges being overcharged for Panama Canal use, with Panama denying Chinese influence. This dispute is further compounded by the Chinese Embassy's criticism of the US government. Recent developments include the potential shift of port control to American entities via a sale by CK Hutchison, a move scrutinized by Panama.

(With inputs from agencies.)