Guillotine Post Earns French Retiree Eight-Month Suspended Sentence

A French retiree was given an eight-month suspended sentence for making a death threat against Judge Benedicte de Perthuis, who barred Marine Le Pen from running for president in 2027. The man shared a photo of a guillotine, suggesting it as a punishment for the judge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:12 IST
A 76-year-old Frenchman received an eight-month suspended sentence after being convicted of threatening Judge Benedicte de Perthuis, who had barred Marine Le Pen from the 2027 presidential election. The man, identified as Gerard B., also faces a 3,000-euro fine, as reported by multiple French media outlets.

Gerard B. had published a photo of a guillotine on his social media account, suggesting it as a punishment for Judge de Perthuis, who presided over the case convicting Le Pen of embezzling EU funds. The judge has since been under police protection after her home address was leaked online and photos were posted on various platforms.

Le Pen, leader of the National Rally (RN) party, accused the judiciary of meddling in democracy following her conviction and immediate five-year ban from holding office. She has vowed to fight the ruling through legal means and has condemned the threats against the judiciary.

