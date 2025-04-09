Left Menu

Frenchman Sentenced for Threatening Judge in Le Pen Case

A 76-year-old Frenchman was given an eight-month suspended sentence for threatening a judge who barred Marine Le Pen from the 2027 presidential race. The man posted a guillotine photo online, targeting Judge Benedicte de Perthuis, who convicted Le Pen for embezzling EU funds. De Perthuis is now under police protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:37 IST
Frenchman Sentenced for Threatening Judge in Le Pen Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 76-year-old Frenchman was found guilty of threatening a judge who barred far-right leader Marine Le Pen from running in the 2027 presidential election. The court sentenced him to an eight-month suspended sentence and a €3,000 fine, according to the prosecutor's office in Bobigny, near Paris.

The man, identified as Gerard B., was convicted for inciting deadly threats and contempt for a judicial official, although the initial charge of death threats was dropped. He had posted an image of a guillotine on social media, suggesting it as a punishment for Judge Benedicte de Perthuis, who had barred Le Pen from running.

As a precaution, Judge Benedicte de Perthuis has been placed under police protection after receiving threats and having her personal information shared online. Le Pen, claiming victimization, plans to appeal the judicial decision. The National Rally leader argues her ban is an interference in democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025