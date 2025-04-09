Frenchman Sentenced for Threatening Judge in Le Pen Case

A 76-year-old Frenchman was found guilty of threatening a judge who barred far-right leader Marine Le Pen from running in the 2027 presidential election. The court sentenced him to an eight-month suspended sentence and a €3,000 fine, according to the prosecutor's office in Bobigny, near Paris.

The man, identified as Gerard B., was convicted for inciting deadly threats and contempt for a judicial official, although the initial charge of death threats was dropped. He had posted an image of a guillotine on social media, suggesting it as a punishment for Judge Benedicte de Perthuis, who had barred Le Pen from running.

As a precaution, Judge Benedicte de Perthuis has been placed under police protection after receiving threats and having her personal information shared online. Le Pen, claiming victimization, plans to appeal the judicial decision. The National Rally leader argues her ban is an interference in democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)