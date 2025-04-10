Left Menu

Trump Announces 90-Day Pause on Tariffs Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump has paused reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on countries that refrained from retaliation, while raising tariffs on China amid ongoing trade tensions. Despite concerns, Trump remains optimistic about reaching trade agreements with numerous nations, including China, which continues to retaliate.

In a move aimed at calming international tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day suspension of reciprocal tariffs for nations that haven't retaliated against U.S. trade policies. This decision comes alongside an increase in tariffs on China, which responded with further retaliatory measures.

Amid growing fears about the impact of tariffs, Trump acknowledged public anxiety and maintained that his strategy would eventually result in favorable trade deals. 'Some people are getting a little bit afraid,' he commented, referring to those worried about the tariff standoffs.

Trump expressed confidence that trade agreements will materialize, including with China. Emphasizing the complexity of the situation, he stated, 'China wants to make a deal,' adding that the Chinese leadership, under President Xi Jinping, is still working out the details.

