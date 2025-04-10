Fed Navigates Trump's Trade Turbulence: Inflation vs. Growth
Federal Reserve officials express concern over President Trump’s trade policies, which could lead to increased inflation and slowed economic growth. Despite potential risks, they are cautious about using interest rate cuts as a tool, indicating a wait-and-see approach amid unclear policy impacts and market reactions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 00:57 IST
Federal Reserve officials are sounding alarms over President Donald Trump's trade policies, worried about the dual threats of rising inflation and slowing economic growth.
Although higher tariffs could worsen inflation, the Fed remains hesitant to lower interest rates prematurely, amid unclear outcomes from ongoing trade conflicts, particularly with China.
Beneath the uncertainty, policymakers like St. Louis's Alberto Musalem and Minneapolis's Neel Kashkari are wary of making hasty decisions, advocating for a cautious approach as markets react to trade shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
