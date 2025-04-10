Left Menu

US Tightens Sanctions Ahead of Iran Talks

The US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on Iran's nuclear program, targeting five entities and one individual. This move precedes anticipated indirect talks between the US and Iran in Oman. The US warns Iran of serious consequences if talks fail, as tensions rise over nuclear weapon development.

The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions targeting Iran's nuclear program, just days before anticipated talks between US and Iranian officials in Oman.

The sanctions list includes five entities and one individual, highlighting concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the threat posed by Iran's nuclear activities.

As the US dispatches senior envoys for indirect discussions, tensions rise with warnings issued to Tehran. Past deals like the 2015 nuclear agreement have fallen through, adding to the urgency of these talks.

