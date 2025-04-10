Prosecutors Drop Gun Charge Against Alleged MS-13 Leader

On Wednesday, U.S. prosecutors requested a judge to dismiss a gun charge against Henry Josue Villatoro Santos, previously identified as a leader of the MS-13 gang by Attorney General Pam Bondi. The dismissal, detailed in a court filing, calls into question earlier narratives.

Villatoro, 24, faced charges in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, over illegal gun possession by an alien. Although law enforcement found MS-13 indicators during a search of his residence, no specific evidence of leadership within the gang, nor other criminal charges, were mentioned.

The prosecutors sought to dismiss the case 'without prejudice,' allowing the possibility of refiling charges. Both the Justice Department and Villatoro's attorney have yet to comment on this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)