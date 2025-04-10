Trump's Trade Tactics: A Rollercoaster for Global Markets

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump decided to halt the hefty tariffs he had recently imposed on numerous countries, causing a surge in battered international stock markets on Thursday. Despite escalating a trade war with China, the world's second-largest economy, Trump's announcement offered temporary relief to global markets.

The policy reversal followed severe financial market volatility, the most intense since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, wiping trillions from stock markets and triggering a surge in U.S. government bond yields. Trump's decision seemed influenced by this financial turbulence, leading to a 9.5% spike in the S&P 500 index and a boost in bond yields and the dollar.

Despite the temporary truce, Trump intensified pressure on China by raising tariffs on Chinese imports. While he expressed a willingness for diplomacy, securing a resolution with China remains uncertain. The markets remain wary, reflecting the unpredictable nature of ongoing trade tensions between these economic giants.

