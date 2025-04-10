Left Menu

Trump's Retaliation Escalates: Ex-Officials Targeted

President Donald Trump has intensified his campaign of retribution, targeting former officials Miles Taylor and Chris Krebs by stripping their security clearances and ordering Justice Department investigations against them. This move marks an escalation of Trump's efforts to retaliate against his critics since he returned to power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 09:29 IST
Trump's Retaliation Escalates: Ex-Officials Targeted
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has escalated his efforts to target his critics by ordering Justice Department investigations against former officials from his administration. He signed memoranda to remove their security clearances, marking a heightened campaign of retaliation.

The officials targeted include Miles Taylor, who was critical of Trump in a 2018 New York Times op-ed, and Chris Krebs, who affirmed the security of the 2020 election that Trump lost. Both Taylor and Krebs have spoken out against the accusations, defending their actions while in office.

Trump's retaliation extends to law firms like Susman Godfrey, which has represented opponents. The President has issued orders targeting firms linked to prosecutors, challenging the legal system. Critics argue this approach threatens the rule of law, but Trump continues unabated, motivated by claims of election fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025