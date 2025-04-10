Trump's Retaliation Escalates: Ex-Officials Targeted

President Donald Trump has escalated his efforts to target his critics by ordering Justice Department investigations against former officials from his administration. He signed memoranda to remove their security clearances, marking a heightened campaign of retaliation.

The officials targeted include Miles Taylor, who was critical of Trump in a 2018 New York Times op-ed, and Chris Krebs, who affirmed the security of the 2020 election that Trump lost. Both Taylor and Krebs have spoken out against the accusations, defending their actions while in office.

Trump's retaliation extends to law firms like Susman Godfrey, which has represented opponents. The President has issued orders targeting firms linked to prosecutors, challenging the legal system. Critics argue this approach threatens the rule of law, but Trump continues unabated, motivated by claims of election fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)