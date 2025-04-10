Left Menu

Trump Takes a Surprising Step Back: Tariff Tensions Take a Twist

President Trump's unexpected decision to halt hefty tariffs sent global stock markets surging, despite escalating tensions with China. The reversal followed an intense period of market volatility, causing confusion among global leaders and prompting speculation about future trade negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 09:41 IST
Trump Takes a Surprising Step Back: Tariff Tensions Take a Twist
Trump

In a dramatic shift, U.S. President Donald Trump paused the hefty tariffs he had recently imposed on various countries. The surprising move provided a welcome jolt to global stock markets on Thursday, despite ongoing tensions with China, the world's second-largest economy.

The decision followed significant market volatility, erasing trillions from stock markets and causing a surge in U.S. government bond yields. The volatility appeared to catch the attention of President Trump, who remarked that markets were "getting yippy." The response was immediate, with U.S. stock indexes climbing, and Japan's Nikkei index surging as well.

The halt on tariffs resulted in increased hopes of state support in China, although its currency weakened. However, the White House maintained a 10% tariff on nearly all U.S. imports, and the trade dispute with China remained intense, with Trump increasing tariffs on Chinese goods. This action has left global leaders and business executives puzzled over future trade strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025