Caste Census Controversy: Leaders Demand Accountability

Prominent political figures Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi criticize the BJP-led government for opposing the caste census. Rahul Gandhi pledges to prioritize this issue in Parliament, aiming for social justice. Discussions at the AICC emphasize the importance of revealing equitable resource distribution among communities.

Caste Census Controversy: Leaders Demand Accountability
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strong critique of the current leadership, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resisting the implementation of a caste census in India. Yadav suggests that uncovering the nation's demographic realities could disrupt the BJP's alleged focus on Hindu-Muslim politics.

Similarly, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi reproached the BJP for allegedly withholding minority representation statistics. Highlighting steps taken by Telangana, Gandhi remarked on his past parliamentary efforts advocating for a caste census to ensure acknowledgment and respect for tribal, Dalit, and backward communities.

This sentiment was echoed at the All India Congress Committee's session in Ahmedabad, where Congress MP Deepender Hooda reiterated the necessity of a caste census in pursuit of social justice. Hooda affirmed Rahul Gandhi's leading role in advancing this national dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

