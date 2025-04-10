Left Menu

US-Russian National Released in High-Stakes Prisoner Exchange

Ksenia Karelina, a US-Russian dual national, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner swap with the US. Convicted of treason in Russia, Karelina was accused of making a small donation to a Ukrainian charity. US officials condemned the charges as baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:53 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, a US-Russian dual national detained on charges of treason in Russia was freed Thursday as part of a prisoner exchange with the United States. The move was confirmed by the woman's lawyer and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Ksenia Karelina, also known in media reports as Ksenia Khavana, is currently en route back to the United States, Rubio announced in a post on the social media platform X. Karelina was apprehended in the city of Yekaterinburg in February 2024, and later that year, she faced conviction on charges related to a $52 donation to a Ukrainian charity.

The US government has described the legal case against Karelina as 'absolutely ludicrous,' highlighting ongoing tensions between Washington and Moscow. Her release marks a significant prisoner swap amid strained diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

