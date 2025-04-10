Power Shifts and Political Turmoil: South Sudan's Leadership Changes Amid Diplomatic Dispute

In a surprising move this week, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir dismissed Foreign Minister Ramadan Mohamed, replacing him with his deputy, Monday Simaya Kumba. This leadership shuffle unfolds during a period of strained diplomatic ties with the United States after a contentious migration issue.

No reason has been publicly provided for the foreign minister's abrupt removal, which state media announced late Wednesday. The incident coincided with Washington's pressure on South Sudan to admit a Congolese man deported from the U.S., leading to tensions and threats of visa revocations for South Sudanese citizens.

Simultaneously, internal dynamics within South Sudan's opposition have shifted. The SPLM-IO appointed interim leader Stephen Par Kuol, replacing First Vice President Riek Machar, who remains under house arrest. This action stirs criticism and suggests an empowered President Kiir might be reshaping the political landscape to strengthen his governance. Diplomatic missions in Juba continue to urge for the adherence to peace agreements amid ongoing tensions.

