BJP's Vijayendra Criticizes Karnataka Congress Over Governance and Development Concerns

BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra launched a scathing attack on the state's Congress government, branding it as lacking a genuine development agenda and favoring minorities over other communities.

During the Janaakrosha Yatra, he claimed the administration prioritizes advertising over governance and has failed to address rising prices, leaving the poor struggling.

Vijayendra also accused the government of corruption and neglecting critical regional needs, questioning its commitment to places like Udupi and criticizing fund allocations for minority communities while sidelining Hindus.

