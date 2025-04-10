Left Menu

BJP's Vijayendra Criticizes Karnataka Congress Over Governance and Development Concerns

BJP leader B Y Vijayendra criticized the Karnataka Congress government for being 'anti-poor' and 'anti-Hindu', focusing on publicity over governance, and neglecting development. He accused the administration of minority appeasement and misusing funds, questioning its commitment to various communities and regions, especially amid rising prices and alleged corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:48 IST
BJP's Vijayendra Criticizes Karnataka Congress Over Governance and Development Concerns
Vijayendra
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra launched a scathing attack on the state's Congress government, branding it as lacking a genuine development agenda and favoring minorities over other communities.

During the Janaakrosha Yatra, he claimed the administration prioritizes advertising over governance and has failed to address rising prices, leaving the poor struggling.

Vijayendra also accused the government of corruption and neglecting critical regional needs, questioning its commitment to places like Udupi and criticizing fund allocations for minority communities while sidelining Hindus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025