Rahul Gandhi's Historic Resolutions for Social Justice Unveiled

Rahul Gandhi announced three transformative resolutions to enhance social justice during the AICC convention in Ahmedabad. Key proposals include abolishing the 50% reservation cap, legally formalizing the SC/ST Sub Plan, and ensuring reservation rights in private educational institutions. These initiatives aim to empower the Bahujan community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:39 IST
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During the recent All India Congress Committee (AICC) session held on the banks of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi presented three 'historic' decisions to fortify social justice in India. At the heart of the Congress's 'Nyaypath' resolution are proposals to abolish the 50% cap on reservations, establish a legal framework for the SC/ST Sub Plan, and enforce the right to reservation in private educational institutions for SCs, STs, and OBCs, seeking to reflect population-based budget allocations.

Speaking on the matter, Gandhi emphasized the importance of these resolutions: abolishing the 50% reservation cap through national legislation, codifying the SC/ST Sub Plan into a central law, and ensuring the swift implementation of reservation rights in private educational institutions as per Article 15 (5) of the Constitution. He urged the Bahujan community to rally around this initiative for significant transformative changes.

The AICC convention concluded with strong criticisms of the BJP-led government for allegedly undermining constitutional institutions and failing in crucial areas such as the economy, foreign policy, and farmers' welfare. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge advocated for internal reinforcements, urging non-performers within the party to make way for fresh efforts. The convention's 'Nyay Path' resolution reinforces Congress's call for immediate action towards more inclusive education and representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

