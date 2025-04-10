Left Menu

Power Clash: Kangana Ranaut vs. Himachal Electricity Board

Kangana Ranaut, an actor-politician, has been accused of not paying Rs 90,384 in electricity bills, including old dues, by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board. In response, she criticized the Congress government for inflated bills. This issue has sparked a public exchange with state PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:48 IST
Power Clash: Kangana Ranaut vs. Himachal Electricity Board
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has found herself under scrutiny from the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB) for allegedly not paying her electricity bills, amounting to Rs 90,384, over two months.

The board has clarified that the bills, partly consisting of dues from previous months, have not been settled. Adding fuel to the fire, state PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh accused Ranaut of playing mischief by not paying bills and subsequently criticizing the government for inflated charges.

Ranaut hit back, mentioning the sharp increase in her electricity bill for her Manali home and questioning the reliability of the charges, pointing out her limited residence. The situation has sparked a public feud, with Singh dismissing her claims and drawing attention to her outstanding dues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025