Power Clash: Kangana Ranaut vs. Himachal Electricity Board

In a heated exchange, Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has found herself under scrutiny from the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB) for allegedly not paying her electricity bills, amounting to Rs 90,384, over two months.

The board has clarified that the bills, partly consisting of dues from previous months, have not been settled. Adding fuel to the fire, state PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh accused Ranaut of playing mischief by not paying bills and subsequently criticizing the government for inflated charges.

Ranaut hit back, mentioning the sharp increase in her electricity bill for her Manali home and questioning the reliability of the charges, pointing out her limited residence. The situation has sparked a public feud, with Singh dismissing her claims and drawing attention to her outstanding dues.

