Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Move to Revoke Migrants' Legal Status

A federal judge announced plans to halt the Trump administration's attempt to retract the temporary legal status granted to hundreds of thousands of migrants, including those from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani cited an incorrect interpretation of immigration law by the Department of Homeland Security.

The administration intended to commence expedited deportations for approximately 450,000 individuals, claiming that previous leniencies did not apply to them. Judge Talwani, however, noted that those affected had initially been granted lawful entry, challenging the rationale for the sudden policy shift.

Laura Flores-Perilla, from the Justice Action Center, emphasized the imminent threat to migrants who relied on these programs to secure a safe haven in the U.S. The case highlights tensions between immigration policy and humanitarian concerns, with stakeholders awaiting an expedited judicial decision.

