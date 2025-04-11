Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP: Unveils Terror Handling and Diplomatic Wins

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil criticized BJP for politicizing terror, emphasizing Congress's legal actions against criminals. He highlighted Congress's success in extraditing terror accused Tahawwur Rana with efforts from diplomats Salman Khurshid and Nirupama Rao. The US deemed Rana’s extradition crucial for justice in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:12 IST
Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Congress national spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil launched a sharp critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that only the Congress-led government has successfully executed individuals labeled as 'anti-nationals' and criminals, strictly adhering to legal protocols. Patil accused the BJP of mere rhetoric without substance. "Diplomacy doesn't work with mere talk. The BJP is engrossed in superficial chatter and boastfulness," Patil conveyed to ANI.

Patil firmly refuted allegations of Congress being lenient on terrorism, arguing against such narratives by emphasizing Congress's record of enforcing capital punishment. "What softness is claimed when death penalties are delivered? Our nation thrives on a legal framework. Congress alone has executed anti-nationals and criminals through proper legal channels. Politicizing every issue is mere frivolousness," Patil added.

He recognized the diplomatic contributions of figures like Salman Khurshid and Nirupama Rao in securing justice for terror accused Tahawwur Rana through diplomatic channels in the US, facilitating his extradition to India. Patil highlighted the provision of evidence by the US under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) against Rana, implicated in the 26/11 terrorist attacks, as pivotal. "The investigation concluded pre-2013. Under MLAT, the US provided critical proof against Tahawwur Rana to our officials. The case's substance was fortified by this. Due to diplomatic endeavors by figures like Salman Khurshid and Nirupama Rao, Rana faced punishment in the US, paving his way to India," he stated.

The US Department of Justice deemed the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana a key stride toward justice for the victims of the egregious 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. "Rana's extradition is pivotal in seeking justice for the six American victims and numerous others who perished in these atrocious attacks," the Department of Justice remarked in an April 10, 2025, announcement. Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian with Pakistani roots, was extradited to face trial in India on 10 criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks orchestrated by the designated terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully achieved Rana's extradition after extensive, dedicated efforts to bring the 2008 attack's primary conspirator to justice. Details from the NIA indicate that Rana was detained in US judicial custody during proceedings under the India-US Extradition Treaty, which culminated in his extradition once all legal obstructions were resolved.

Rana arrived in India late on April 10, appearing before a special NIA court that subsequently placed him into 18 days of NIA custody. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

