Ajit Pawar Hails Electoral Success as Public Trust in NCP

Ajit Pawar, NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, praised voters for their faith in the party during council elections. Pawar called the results a sign of public trust, focusing on development and people's welfare. He emphasized democracy's growth through active public participation and grassroots governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:25 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also the head of the NCP, expressed gratitude on Sunday to voters for their support in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections. He described the outcome as a moment of pride and a significant responsibility for the party.

Pawar stated that the elections signified more than just victory; they endorsed public trust and development-focused governance. As of Sunday morning, trends indicated that the Mahayuti alliance, including the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena, was leading comfortably.

Pawar emphasized that the voter mandate underscored the strengthening democracy through public participation and highlighted the necessity of transparent governance. The NCP aims to uphold the trust bestowed by voters by pursuing development and good governance in the local bodies where they won.

(With inputs from agencies.)

