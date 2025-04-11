Left Menu

South Korea's Political Showdown: Yoon's Homecoming and Future Prospects

Ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home amid political turbulence following his impeachment. Yoon's removal, over an alleged insurrection attempt, sparked societal divides and bolstered conservative support. A snap election looms as Yoon's future role remains uncertain. Polls show conservative challengers trailing populist liberal Lee Jae-myung.

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has returned to his private residence under the shadow of political controversy, following his removal from office. Supporters gathered in significant numbers to greet his motorcade, marking a dramatic moment in South Korea's political landscape. This follows the Constitutional Court's decision to uphold Yoon's impeachment, sealing a tumultuous chapter characterized by his abortive bid to impose martial law.

As South Korea braces for a rapid election on June 3, uncertainty surrounds Yoon's future engagement in politics. His impeachment has exacerbated societal polarization, galvanizing his conservative base. Hundreds convened outside the official residence during Yoon's departure, with emotional displays of support highlighting the profound divide.

Despite his low public presence since release from prison for an unrelated charge, Yoon's political ambitions appear undeterred as he relocates with his large pet collection. The legal hurdles he faces, including a severe insurrection charge, compound the suspense as nearly 20 contenders vie for the conservative party candidacy against a leading populist liberal, Lee Jae-myung.

(With inputs from agencies.)

