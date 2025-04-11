Left Menu

Nainar Nagendran Set to Lead Tamil Nadu BJP

Nainar Nagendran, BJP legislator from Tirunelveli, is poised to become Tamil Nadu BJP's state chief, succeeding K Annamalai who moves to a national role. His appointment is backed by prominent BJP leaders, marking a new chapter for the state unit's leadership.

Updated: 11-04-2025 17:02 IST
  • India

Nainar Nagendran, a BJP legislator from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency, is preparing to take over as the next state chief of the BJP. This change comes as K Annamalai transitions to a national role, recognized for his effective work in the Dravidian heartland.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the city to assess the party's progress and discuss alliances for the upcoming 2026 state elections, praised Annamalai's substantial contributions. Shah's social media post emphasized Annamalai's success in promoting PM Narendra Modi's policies across Tamil Nadu and within the party.

Nagendran secured his nomination for the state leadership unopposed, supported by key figures including Annamalai, Union Minister L Murugan, and other party stalwarts. Once a part of AIADMK, Nagendran's new role as state president will soon be officially confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

